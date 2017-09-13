Hope Incorporated Moves into New Shelter

Back in May, WBOY Anchor Gretchen Ross explored the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault in the area and what services are available to victims.

WBOY was able to get an exclusive look at the new shelter available to victims and their families through Hope Incorporated.

"In our facility, we are dealing with life and death," said Hope Incorporated Executive Director Harriet Sutton. "So it's serious. Women and children can get killed if they don't get to safety. At some point in their lives, one in four women will get abused."

It is that statistic that drives Sutton to provide security to victims in North Central West Virginia.



"The need and the problem are pretty great," said Sutton.



To meet the needs of those in Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis and Gilmer counties, Sutton applied for a federal grant in 2005 to acquire this former Army Reserve building in Fairmont.



"It had to be used for first a place for homeless people and because domestic violence and sexual assault victims are basically homeless we fit that category," said Sutton.

Walking the halls of the new shelter, dubbed "House of Hope" by Sutton, she credits donations and community support for transforming the building.

"More security because we will have better security and obviously more space," said Sutton. "We have a number of different bathrooms. Right now they only have one to use. There will be a lot more privacy. There are more bedrooms."

The facility sits on over four acres of land and can house 11 adults as well as provide office space for Hope employees.

"This was the vault where they used to store medical supplies, ammunition and things like that back when it was used as the reserve center. They took a big armored door off of it, and now we're going to use it as a storage facility for linens and all over extra supplies," Sutton said.

A playroom was created for children with artwork featured by local artists along with two dining rooms.



"We help them a lot with housing, employment, any kind of need that they have we actually try to help them," said Sutton.

With a grand opening set for Wednesday, September 13, Sutton's goal is to offer peace to victims during a stressful time.



"And I think just by looking at you can tell it's a cheerful atmosphere," said Sutton.