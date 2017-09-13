Progressive Women's Association Seeks City Support for New Sign

The Harrison County Commission heard from representatives of the Progressive Women's Association (PWA) on Wednesday. The group proposed the funding of a new community bulletin sign that would have electronic announcements posted to it.

The PWA is seeking partnerships with the City of Clarksburg and the Harrison County Commission to fund the project, which is estimated to be around $15,000. The PWA proposed each group to give $5,000 towards the project.

The sign would be located at the corner of 3rd Street and Washington Avenue.

"We are calling it the Community Bulletin Board of Harrison County and it would be used by all non-profit organizations who have an event that they want to promote," said Rosalyn Alonso, Progressive Women's Association

The Harrison County Commission said they will make a decision on whether to help fund the project by next week.