Clarksburg Police Investigate Automobile Collision

Last night just before midnight a vehicle crashed into a parked car on west pike street right by the station. The Clarksburg Police, Clarksburg Emergency Rescue Squad, and Fire Department responded. Two people were taken to a local area hospital by ambulance.
There is no word on their condition at this time. Clarksburg Police are handling the investigation. Stay with 12 news as we continue to follow this story.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.