Clarksburg Police Investigate Automobile Accident

Multiple crews responded to a vehicle accident late Tuesday night.

The accident happened just before midnight as vehicle crashed into a parked car on West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

Two people were taken to a United Hospital Center by ambulance. There is no word on their condition at this time.



The Clarksburg Police, Clarksburg Emergency Rescue Squad and Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident. Clarksburg Police are handling the investigation.



