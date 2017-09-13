WBOY Celebrates 60 Years of Service to North-Central West Virginia

WBOY celebrated its 60th anniversary Tuesday night at the Bridgeport Conference Center. On November 17, 1957 WBOY went on the air.

The station was originally intended to be the ABC affiliate for all of North-Central West Virginia. However, the area's intended NBC affiliate could not reach into the area with its signal so WBOY became a both an ABC and NBC affiliate. Many station alumni have lots of memories working for WBOY over the years.

"Any of us who’ve been a part of the Channel 12 family you know how special that is and to be able to come back and see so many familiar faces, tell lots of great stories and share memories has really been just fantastic. I wish WBOY another 60 wonderful years,” said April Kaull, alumni member of WBOY TV Channel 12 from 1994 until 2014.

WBOY Alumni members said they enjoy seeing familiar faces and sharing their stories of working at WBOY.