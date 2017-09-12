Fairmont City Council Passes Human Rights Ordinance

A lengthy Fairmont city council meeting saw passage of a human rights ordinance.
The ordinance re-enacts a human rights commission (Article 175) and adds sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of groups protected by the commission.
Dozens of Fairmont residents spoke at the hearing, both for and against the ordinance.
The ordinance passed by a vote of seven to two.
