Fairmont State University Drafts 10-Year-Old to Soccer Team

The Fairmont State University women’s soccer team made an addition to its roster, Tuesday, when they added 10-year-old Cheyenne Filler.

Through a partnership with Team IMPACT, Cheyenne was drafted to the team, and will get team jerseys, a place on the sidelines during games and a ton of interaction with the soccer squad.

Athletic Director Tim McNeely realizes the benefits this will have for the student athletes at FSU.

"We’re honored to be able to have an event like this and to provide this kind of impact to a young lady in our community," said McNeely. "But also, it has an impact with our student-athletes and let them see how resilient these kids are."

Cheyenne’s family is grateful for the interaction between Cheyenne and the team

"She is just overwhelmed by the support that she's gotten from the soccer team. It's really nice to know that she's got friends and they've given her a lot of support in just the little bit of time that we've been with them," said Cheyenne's mom, Kathie Filler.

Head Coach Brandon Heembrock also believes the addition of Cheyenne to his team is a win-win

"Just the fact that we’re not only gonna change her life and her family’s life, but the impact that they’re going to have on our program is unmatched," said Heembrock.