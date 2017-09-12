Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher Visits Randolph County

West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher visited the Randolph County Community Arts Center Tuesday afternoon to speak to Elkins city officials as the Keynote Speaker for the September Chamber Meeting.

Thrasher was appointed the West Virginia Secretary of Commerce in December. In that role he oversees ten agencies, including the Development Office, Divisions of Energy, Forestry, Labor, Natural Resources and Tourism, the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, WorkForce West Virginia, the Office of Economic Opportunity and Geological and Economic Survey.

“I think communities like Elkins are the fabric and the backbone of the state of West Virginia. There’s really high quality of life, small communities, and there’s a lot of exciting things coming to Elkins relative to both tourism and I think the hardwood industry,” said Thrasher.

As Secretary of Commerce, Thrasher’s main goal is creating more jobs in West Virginia by growing existing businesses and attracting new businesses to the state.

“I think it’s important that we project the true image of West Virginians, not only to those people outside of state that want to vacation in West Virginia but really also to West Virginians ourselves. I don’t we realize just what a beautiful place we have and what opportunities can exist here,” continued Thrasher.

Thrasher said for West Virginia to remain strong the character has to remain. People want to live in small towns if they can make a living.

Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce hosted the secretary to inform businesses and city officials of the trajectory planned for tourism, timber industry, and broadband in rural areas. Thrasher said a rebranding is needed for West Virginia.