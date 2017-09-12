Morgantown Chamber Hosts 10th Annual Fall Golf Classic

Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce gathered its members for a round of golf on Tuesday afternoon at Lakeview Golf Resort and Spa.

The 10th annual Fall Golf Classic raises money for the Chamber to continue to help its members.

“We truly enjoy getting the members together in an environment that’s fun and pleasant,” said Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stephen LaCagnin. “We feel like it supports our chamber members as well. Lakeview is a chamber member.

The Chamber provides business coaches, advisors for new and small businesses, networking events, and supports initiatives that impact the business community like the local transportation bill.

“If the transportation bill is enacted by the voters, it’s going to enable this community to raise about $230 million in bonding to improve roadways in this community,” LaCagnin explained. “We think it’s one of the most important initiatives this Chamber has ever undertaken and we’re really behind it and we’re encouraging the business community to really be behind it as well cause it’s gonna help everybody.”

In addition to the golf tournament, Chamber members enjoyed a raffle and networking dinner.