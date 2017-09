A Lewis County church is helping to get young mothers started on the right foot this month.

The Broad Street United Methodist Church in Weston is hosting its annual Community Baby Shower.

The event includes gifts for new and expectant mothers, as well as easy access to local community resources and door prizes and giveaways.

Organizers said the community has been very generous with support for the event this year.

The shower starts at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23.