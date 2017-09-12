New Economic Developments Boost Lewis County Economy

The oil and gas boom may have slowed down in Lewis County, but some recently announced businesses are helping to fill a piece of that gap. A Taco Bell is coming to the old Progressive Bank building in the Weston Marketplace, and a new Hampton Inn will soon arrive just down the road on Corridor H. Continued work on the road is helping to draw more attention to the Lewis County area.

"The closer we get to completing Corridor H, the more traffic we see on Corridor H and the more interest we will have, particularly in restaurants, hotels, because they want to be the first," said Economic Development Authority Director Mike Herron.



The Authority has been working to attract new business to the area. Herron said national trends affect the decision, and his goal is to be on top of those trends when the time is right.

"There are a lot of factors that are involved nationally, despite your best efforts locally, and we've seen that this summer with the downsizing of the number of giant retail stores nationwide," said Herron.

Both projects are the in very early stages, so don't expect to be picking up tacos off Corridor H anytime soon. But as the corridor draws closer to completion, Herron says more and more businesses will be looking to get prime places along the road, and to take advantage of what Lewis County has to offer to their locations and their employees.

"There's a quality of life here. Infrastructure is getting better, and we've spent the better part of the last two years working on infrastructure development," said Herron.