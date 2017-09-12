WBOY Partners with Red Cross for Flood Relief

Hurricanes Irma and Harvey have left a mess for large portions of the country.

The Red Cross is one of the organizations working to help clean up.

Red Cross volunteers travel from around the country to help with a number of needs including physical and psychological care.

WBOY is partnering with the Red Cross to raise funds for flood relief.

We'll be able to track the funds through the Red Cross micro-site.

"It allows for our partner to see how much money they've helped to raise. That in itself is just a way of tracking and celebrating what the community's doing,' said Red Cross North East Executive Director Jason Keeling.

If you'd like to donate, click here.