MVB Bank Builds Habitat Homes for Week of Community Service

MVB Bank is volunteering in each of the eight communities it serves for Team MVB Cares Week.

In Monongalia County volunteers assisted Habitat for Humanity with houses in its Deckers Court Development on Tuesday.

Volunteers at the site say they’ve worked with this project for several years and plan to continue to come back until it’s complete.

“I saw this when it was just grass,” said Small Business Development Officer Tina Spangler. “To meet the families and hear their stories, it really gives a lot of excitement to it. To see this nice little community within a community is nice.”

Team MVB will also be giving a financial literacy presentation on elder abuse to Senior Monongalians later this week.

“Being a community bank it’s really important for us to give back,” Spangler continued. “Not just monetarily, getting out there and getting our hands dirty. Anything we can do to impact the communities that we’re in.”