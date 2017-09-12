FEMA Making Changes to Monongalia County Flood Hazard Mapping

The National Flood Insurance Program is adjusting flood maps for Monongalia County.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency held a Community Coordination and Outreach meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the changes with engineers and leaders from cities within the county.

The new Flood Insurance Study and Flood Insurance Rate map are preliminary and will be reviewed before being adopted by each community to get the most accurate flood risk.

“With all the flash flooding going on in West Virginia it’s really hard to get that, but with these new maps coming out it’s more accurate data,” said West Virginia National Flood Insurance Program Coordinator Kevin Sneed. “The more accurate data, the more you know your risk, the more accurate flood insurance rates you’re gonna get when you start carrying flood insurance.”

Anyone affected will be informed by their community of their being moved into our out of a flood plain.

Sneed says changes will not take effect for a year and a half so that communities have time to review the changes and adopt them as an ordinance.

“It’s a slow process,” he continued. “The reason it’s slow is because they want to make sure everything is accurate.”

Anyone wishing to check where they lie in the flood plain currently can use the West Virginia Flood Hazard Tool at mapwv.gov.

“It’s one of the best flood hazard determination tools in the country,” Sneed explained. We were the leader on it. It is a great site. You can simply type in your address and it’ll tell you whether or not you’re in the flood plain or not.”