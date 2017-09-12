MVB Volunteers with Soup Opera

The Soup Opera serves the Fairmont community by providing daily meals.

The organization is open 7 days a week 365 days a year but they rely on volunteers to keep going.

Tuesday MVB employees volunteered as a part of their MVB Cares initiative.

MVB officials said it's important to give back.

"Well as an MVB employee and also part of the team, just important to give back. It's something that's our culture. We just believe in it," said Rhea Efaw, MVB Branch Manager.

The Team MVB Cares week will continue throughout the week.