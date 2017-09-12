Bridgeport Public Library Offers Course For E-Readers and Tablet - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bridgeport Public Library Offers Course For E-Readers and Tablets


By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Bridgeport Public Library is helping people transition through the times, from books to e-books.

Many people read e-books on a tablet like an iPad or Kindle and the library offers a course that teaches people how to get free book and magazine databases on their tablets.

You have to pre-register for the courses that are offered twice a month.

One librarian goes over the biggest challenge of e-readers.

Amy Eakle, librarian, said "Basically they don't understand how to use the app that we use, that our library uses. It is a different interface than what they are used to so once we get them customized to that app then it is pretty easy for them."

You can register for the next E-Reader course by calling the Bridgeport Public Library at 304-842-8248.

