Bridgeport Public Library Offers Course For E-Readers and Tablets

Bridgeport Public Library is helping people transition through the times, from books to e-books.

Many people read e-books on a tablet like an iPad or Kindle and the library offers a course that teaches people how to get free book and magazine databases on their tablets.

You have to pre-register for the courses that are offered twice a month.

One librarian goes over the biggest challenge of e-readers.

Amy Eakle, librarian, said "Basically they don't understand how to use the app that we use, that our library uses. It is a different interface than what they are used to so once we get them customized to that app then it is pretty easy for them."

You can register for the next E-Reader course by calling the Bridgeport Public Library at 304-842-8248.