Kroger Gives Free Fruit to Kids

The Mid-Atlantic division for Kroger said 121 stores are giving fruit to children under the age of 12, one piece for each visit.

Mid-Atlantic Kroger stores, like the one at Eastpointe Shopping Center, have set up a child size display so children can select their own fruit.

Local management with Kroger said they are excited to help kids make healthier choices now and in the future.

"It is a really great opportunity for us to engage with or younger shoppers and hopefully future shoppers with Kroger as well as kind of lead them in the right direction as far as healthy eating goes and it’s a good engagement topic for us. It's been really great," said Elijah Moreno, assistant store manager at Kroger in Eastpointe.

Kroger's Mid-Atlantic division has 121 stores in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and parts of Tennessee.