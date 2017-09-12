West Virginia's 2 Universities Get Health Services Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say Marshall University and West Virginia University will get federal grants to support clinical internships and field placements in mental health and drug addiction services.

Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin say the Department of Health and Human Services training grants are $319,000 for West Virginia University and $213,000 for Marshall.

Last week the Senate Appropriates Committee advanced legislation with $50 million for the program nationally.

Capito, who sits on that committee, says she advocated for expanding treatment especially in rural and medically underserved areas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.