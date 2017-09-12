Patriot Day Balloon Launch Held at Palatine Park

A Patriot Day balloon launch was held on Monday evening at Palatine Park in Fairmont.

Sponsored by Rugged and Unique, the event had raffles, food and a performance by the Davisson Brothers. Locals honored fallen veterans by releasing decorated balloons into the sky. A portion of the proceeds went to the Fairmont chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

"We work very closely with Shirley who runs Rugged and Unique that's sponsoring this event. Shirley is a unique person and she gives us 10 percent of her proceeds every month. All the money that we raise in this area goes to help local veterans," said commander George Davis.

Those proceeds help veterans pay for essential medical services and continue their lives outside of service.