Bridgeport City Council Recognize National Preparedness Month with Proclamation

Bridgeport City Council presented a proclamation Monday to Bridgeport Emergency Services Director, Laura Pysz, in recognition of National Preparedness Month.

The 2017 theme for National Preparedness Month is ‘Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead. You Can.’ Experts urge residents to sign up for local emergency alerts in your area on social media platforms, flood-proof important documents by putting them in plastic bags to protect against water damage, and keep some cash on hand in case of emergencies.

“I always like to say its not if a disaster happens, its when it is going happens. And a perfect example is in July we had the flooding here in Harrison County, Wetzel County, Marion County, and Marshal County. I mean that’s pretty close to home,” said Pysz.

Council also made a $100,000 budget revision from its capital reserve fund for a fund guarantee showing support for North Central West Virginia Airports Sunday’s flights provided by Sky West.

Council also set Trick-Or-Treat for the city to be on Tuesday, October 31, from 6 to 7 p.m.