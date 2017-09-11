Governor Justice Hosts Town Hall Meeting in Elkins

At a town hall meeting at the West Virginia Wood Technology Institute in Elkins, Governor Justice further clarified his major points as to why locals should vote for his bill to sell a road bond on October 7.

Justice stressed the fact that there will be no new increase in taxes due to the bill, and strongly emphasized the amount of new jobs the road bond would create once they started using the money to undergo major roadway construction projects. After a question and answer period, Justice reflected on how important the bill could be for West Virginians.

“It’s our chance. It’s our launching pad. It’s a revenue generator beyond belief, a jobs creator beyond belief. It gives us our roads," said Justice.

The bill would supposedly create 48,000 new jobs in West Virginia.