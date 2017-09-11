Governor Justice Speaks at Election Officials Training Conference

Governor Jim Justice served as the keynote speaker at the 2017 Election Officials Training conference at Canaan Valley Resort on Monday.

Justice spoke to county clerks and other elected officials about the special election set for October 7, where his proposed amendment for the sale of a road bond to fund road construction projects across the state will be voted on. Secretary of State Mac Warner was pleased that the governor was able to speak on the issue.

"For the governor to drive here himself today, to speak to the clerks, I think speaks volumes to how much he appreciates the work that they're doing, how much this special bond election means to him. And, for him to come and be our keynote speaker at lunch, just means the world to all of us," said Warner.

The conference trained 55 county clerks for the special election in October.