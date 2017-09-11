LaAsmar, Romano Win Week 3 Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week”

For the second time in three weeks, Notre Dame wins the Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week” poll.

Ryan LaAsmar’s touchdown pass to Sam Romano claimed more than 70 percent of the vote in our weekly poll and is the winner for week three.

Watch the Honda SportsZone every Friday at 11:10 p.m. on WBOY to see the week’s best catches, and then vote for your favorite “Connexion of the Week” online after the show.

2017 Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Week” winners:

Week 1: Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer (Notre Dame)

Week 2: Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle (Robert C. Byrd)

Week 3: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)