Ritchie County Votes Against the School Bond

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
One county has voted "no" on a recent school bond.

Ritchie County will not go ahead with a school bond, after voters turned it down on Saturday.

998 votes were against the bond, with 778 votes for it.

In a statement, Ritchie County Superintendent Rick Coffman said in part "What a missed opportunity to significantly help the current and future students and staff members of ritchie county schools."

