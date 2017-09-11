Ritchie County Votes Against the School Bond

One county has voted "no" on a recent school bond.
Ritchie County will not go ahead with a school bond, after voters turned it down on Saturday.
998 votes were against the bond, with 778 votes for it.
In a statement, Ritchie County Superintendent Rick Coffman said in part "What a missed opportunity to significantly help the current and future students and staff members of ritchie county schools."
