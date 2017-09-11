President Gordon Gee Delivers Fall State of the University Address

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee delivered his Fall State of the University Address Monday afternoon.

He acknowledged the challenges West Virginia faces while emphasizing the opportunities it has before it.

He said the point of Monday's speech was to remind everyone that the university belongs to the people of the state and that there is an obligation to make the state better by the teaching, research and service that is provided.

He talks about the new pathway forward created by the university titled 'West Virginia Forward.'

"Through the sponsorship of many donors, we have created a Mackenzie study, which they are the finest and largest consulting firm in the world, and they have come in and they have a very specific set of recommendations for moving the state forward, and we are going to advocate strongly for that," said President Gee.

President Gee said, "We must embrace our strengths and tackle our problems in the firm faith that we can make a difference."