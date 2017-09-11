Stick Tattoo Company Holds Annual "Never Forget Tattoo Tribute'

Stick Tattoo Company held their third annual 'Never Forget Tattoo Tribute' Monday.

Five military veterans and first responders who submitted entries had the opportunity to receive free tattoos September 11 at the shop.

The shop owner said many motivating stories were submitted.

"It's something that we felt, with all of the events that happened on September 11th, 2001, all of our artists wanted to do something that honored those that were affected by it and this was just something that we started out doing and everybody has a story and this was our way of relaying that story to becoming a tattoo for them," said Damian Ferek, owner of Stick Tattoo Company.

Many of the winners chose tattoos that incorporated the American Flag.