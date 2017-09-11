M.O.R.E. Project Starts Demolition at Kelly Miller Building

"This community center is a big part of a huge project," said Mateen "Tuna" Abdul-Aziz, community coordinator.

That project is the Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort, commonly known as M.O.R.E. The latest project came straight from community members.

"One of the biggest needs and ideas that came from the town hall was a community center so this is going to be the first step in giving them that," explained Abdul-Aziz.

MVB Bank has been one of the sponsors of the project.

"We as partners can only do so much. The community wants this so the community has to be involved," added Abdul-Aziz.

The Harrison County Family Resource Network has been a key player in involving families and children that will soon us the Kelly Miller Community Center.

"So identifying needs, finding organizations, pulling organizations together, pulling people together, pulling agencies together and meeting those needs that are identified and that is why we are part of this project. We knew there was an identified need. People said we want a community center and said 'we feel like we need one because...' and gave us a whole host of reasons," said Elizabeth Shahan, executive director.

Demolition began on the gymnasium because leaders said the gym will be the first step in creating an engaged community.

"We can't do a whole lot to provide kids the opportunity to get off the streets and come in to a safe space until we have that gym ready. Right now it is being used for storage, it doesn't really have a solid gym floor underneath of it so we are really hoping to gut that out, get started, get a gym in there so that kids can come in there so that kids can come in here for a free place that is safe to play," added Shahan.

The Mayor of Clarksburg added that she hopes more communities take note of the MORE project and work to do MORE in their neighborhoods.