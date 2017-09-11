WV Students Improve on Math Exams

All students are expected to meet certain requirements based on statewide assessments.

The West Virginia Department of Education reported that Mountain State students are showing improvements on statewide math exams.

Gary Price, Marion County superintendent, said teachers throughout the county have worked hard to keep students engaged with math content.

He said doing well in math is increasingly important now that many jobs focus on technology.

"There is increasingly an emphasis on trying to get students to understand the direct correlation between what they're doing in class and the effect it could have on their life later on as far as the quality of their life and the type of employment they can pursue." Price said.

The statewide math assessments are given annually towards the end of the school year.