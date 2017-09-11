Fairmont Considers Human Rights Commission

Fairmont City Council voted to proceed with a public hearing and vote on an ordinance to re-enact a human rights commission and add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of groups protected by that commission Friday afternoon.

The ordinance follows a survey conducted by Fairmont community members regarding they city's inclusivity.

The survey sampled 200 people, 25 percent of those surveyed said they've faced discrimination in housing. Of the 200 people, 40 percent said they have faced discrimination in employment.

"This is human rights for everyone in Fairmont. It just so happens LGBT people are discriminated against. It's not inconsistent with federal law to include sexual orientation and gender identity," said James Nolan, WVU professor.

The ordinance has caused widespread concern among residents and religious groups in Fairmont.

Some said the addition of sexual orientation and gender identity will cause problems and so the original ordinance should not be changed.

"A business owner in this area may hire someone and perhaps they don't do a good job and they fire them justifiably and let them go. That employee could actually acquire an attorney and say, 'hey it wasn't because I was a bad employee it was because of my gender identity,"' said Karen Ford, Fairmont resident.

Others say the ordinance simply makes Fairmont a more inclusive city.

"As an ordained clergy person it's been disappointing to see Christianity used as justification for the prejudice and stereotyping," said James Norton, Fairmont resident and retired United Methodist Ordained clergyman.

If passed, the ordinance would not change the fact that individuals in Fairmont are expected to use the bathroom that corresponds with their sex at birth.

"This is not about a bathroom bill. This is not about discriminating against anybody because they were denied access to a restaurant. This is the establishment of a human rights commission for educational, mediation purposes. To help build strong communities. All this other stuff is a complete distraction," Nolan said.

The council will vote on the ordinance Tuesday evening.