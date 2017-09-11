3 Fairmont Men Arrested on Drug Charges

Three Fairmont men were arrested early Monday morning after deputies executed a search warrant at their home on Euclid Street.

Terron Pendleton, 27, Justin Hardesty, 33, and Jonathan Haught, 27, are each charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver controlled substances.

Deputies found 8.2 grams of methamphetamine, five Methylphenidate pills, three Fentanyl patches, 0.8 grams of marijuana, and three LSD stamps, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.