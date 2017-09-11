Dominion Energy Hosts 22nd Annual Charity Outing

Dominion Energy hosted its 22nd Annual Charity Outing at Pete Dye Golf Club on Monday. Roughly 165 golfers hit the links, raising money for organizations like Health Access and the Clarksburg Mission.

This year's tournament also payed respect and tribute to veterans and held a moment of silence for victims of September 11, 2001.

"They are nice enough to invite four of the Wounded Warriors to come out and enjoy this golf course and to fellowship because Dominion works with us on many projects. We do Hunting and fishing but not all soldiers hunt and fish," said Richard Ogden, Wounded Warriors Outreach Program.

Last year the event raised more than $145,000.