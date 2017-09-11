Highland-Clarksburg Hospital Starts Soles for September Initiative

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital is on a mission to help get the community back on its feet.
The hospital will be hosting a month-long challenge, Soles for September. The hospital is encouraging people to donate a new or gently used pair of shoes.
The shoes will be given to students at local schools who need them and taken to other organizations in the community.
The hospital said the challenge is easy to be apart of and donating is simple.
"It is really simple. We actually have a been outside of the hospital so all of the community members would have to do is throw some shoes in a Walmart bag or a bag and pull up to our circle area and throw the shoes in the bin. There is no checking in," said Shannon Putnam, director of marketing.
The shoes will be given out in October so the hospital encourages people to donate in the next few weeks.
Clarksburg Studio
