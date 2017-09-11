9/11 Remembered on WVU Campus

Members of the WVU Community observed the National Day of Remembrance in different ways on campus Monday.

A wall featuring the names of the 2,996 victims killed on September 11 was revealed at the Mountainlair. This was created by students at the university over the course of several days.

Members of the Army and Air Force ROTC carried out their annual 24-hour remembrance vigil held outside of the campus library. They stood guard at the WVU Monument to remember the fallen.

"Well I think for the students, it gives them an opportunity to stop and reflect on the events that happened and kind of think about where they were. Maybe they have mother, father, aunts, uncles, that served in the military," said Senior Military Instructor at WVU Jeffrey Ladisic. "It changed everybody's life. It changed all of the American's lives from that day on and continues to define who we are as a country."

Student ROTC members rotated out each hour for 24 hours as they showed respect and tribute to those individuals who lost their lives that day.