West Virginia School Board Member Charged with DUI

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia Board of Education member says he plans to remain on the board following his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.

Media outlets report Frank Vitale was arrested Friday in Morgantown.

According to a criminal complaint, Monongalia County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a hit-and-run ran a license plate check on one of the vehicles involved and went to Vitale's home, where they saw damage to Vitale's truck.

The 43-year-old Vitale was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Vitale says he had gone out for dinner and didn't know he hit another vehicle. He says he offered his resignation to board President Tom Campbell, who refused to accept it.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Vitale to the state school board in March.

