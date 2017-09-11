Four Arrested After Altercation in Morgantown

The Morgantown Police Department arrested four people early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, 911 officials were notified that a man was brandishing a handgun on University Avenue in Morgantown.

There police found a person lying on the ground with a head injury. That person was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Officers then stopped a vehicle from leaving the area and searched the car. Officers said they found a stolen firearm, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Damarie Stewart, 21, of Charles Town was charged with wanton endangerment.

Edward White, 19, of Greensboro was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and public intoxication.

Lawrence Morris, 20, of Morgantown was charged with possession of a controlled substance and battery.

Christian Coles, 22, was charged with concealing stolen property and possession of controlled substance.