UPDATE: House Destroyed in Taylor County Fire

Update (9/11/17 9:05 a.m.)

The house involved in Monday morning's fire is a total loss, according to Chief Dave Crimm from the Grafton Fire Department.

Crimm said residents were home at the time, but everyone got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Crimm does not consider it to be suspicious.

Volunteer fire departments from Fellowsville, Triune Halleck, and Boothsville all responded to the scene, along with Taylor County EMS.

Original Story (9/11/17 6:30 a.m.)

Crews battled a residential fire Monday morning in Taylor County.

Harrison-Taylor 911 officials said it happened around 4:15 a.m. on Bosser Road in the Haymond area.

The Grafton Fire Department is investigating and responded to the scene, where 911 officials said no one in the house was injured.

