Crews Respond to House Fire in Taylor County

Crews battled a residential fire Monday morning in Taylor County.
Harrison-Taylor 911 officials said it happened around 4:15 a.m. on Bosser Road in the Haymond area.
The Grafton Fire Department responded to the scene, where 911 officials said no one in the house was injured.
This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for the latest.
