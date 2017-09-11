Crews Respond to House Fire in Taylor County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Crews Respond to House Fire in Taylor County

Crews battled a residential fire Monday morning in Taylor County.

Harrison-Taylor 911 officials said it happened around 4:15 a.m. on Bosser Road in the Haymond area.

The Grafton Fire Department responded to the scene, where 911 officials said no one in the house was injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for the latest.

