Festival of Life Comes to Clarksburg

Festival of Life is back in Clarksburg for the second time to help give the community a boost.



The festival started Sunday, and will last until Friday night at the Clarksburg amphitheater.



There will be $20,000 worth of giveaways throughout the week including bill pays, groceries, iPads, gift cards and even a new car.



The goal was to help people in the community well after the festival, according to Stephanie Esposito, director of communications.

"We connect them with churches that continue to provide services and spiritual guidance long after we’re gone."

Local churches were involved and set up booths, and all of the volunteers were local members of the community.

"It's pulled off by your own community, so it’s kind of cool because it’s the community kind of giving back to itself," said Esposito.

The Festival of Life, based out of Pittsburgh, came in with the goal of sharing their message.

"We want to bring food, we want to bring fun, we want to bring wholesome fun, and ultimately, we want [people] to have the opportunity to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ," said Director Tony Archuleta.