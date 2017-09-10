Arnold Palmer Birthday Celebration Golf Event Held

An Arnold Palmer Birthday Celebration Golf Event was held at Stonewall Resort on Sunday.

This would have been golf legend and Stonewall Resort golf course designer Arnold Palmer's 88th birthday.

The games were played on the Arnold Palmer Signature Course at the Stonewall Resort which was designed by Palmer himself.

Golfers were able to participate in the Life Well Live Challenge which carries on Palmer's legacy , and was started by Palmer's family. It encourages golfers to do positive things in their communities.

"Since Mr. Palmer's death last year, I've heard probably 100 different stories. People come in and they tell us of their encounter. The time they had a chance to meet Mr. Palmer. So, it's a chance to celebrate his life and to participate in the Life Well Live Challenge," said Randy Hernly, Director of Golf at Stonewall Resort.

Arnold Palmer is generally regarded as one of the greatest and most charismatic players in the sport's history.