Helvetia Fair Preserves Agriculture and Promotes the Swiss Heritage

The Helvetia Fair is a celebration of the culture and heritage of Helvetia which consists of the Swiss Culture.

"We're actually a living history. We are very unconventional Appalachian. We are not the usual Appalachian community because it has remained so segregated and so small that the Swiss heritage comes through," said Eleanor Betler, Volunteer.

"Really it is a time for us to celebrate our heritage, and the community, and have people come together. It is one of the oldest agricultural fairs in West Virginia," said Jonathon Lacocque, Secretary of the Helvetia Fair.

The Department of Agriculture attended the event to show support.

"So we work closely with the agriculture department to hopefully help them learn a little bit what it's like to be here on the Ground Zero of Agriculture," said Sandy Burky, Volunteer.

Swiss folk dancing, singing, and more, are a part of the festivities that happen throughout the weekend.

"The fair includes our Swiss dancing, and a Flanken Schween which is a swinging of the flag and the alphorns and many of these traditions were brought to Helvetia in 1869 when the community was founded," said Clara Lehmann, Volunteer.

All of these traditions originate from the Swiss heritage.

"They're all Swiss traditions within different cantons of Switzerland, so that we're representing many different Cantons. There's many families that came from different states within Switzerland and you'll see the Canton flags hanging," said Clara Lehmann.

There are many things to celebrate at the fair every year.

"We celebrate agriculture and the fact that we have worked hard all summer on our gardens and our livestock, and we also celebrate the fact that we have a Swiss background and that we want to hold onto that background, and so we dance, and we sing, and we yodel, and we play the alphorn and swing the flags," said Clara Lehmann.