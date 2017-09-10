Valley Worlds of Fun Celebrates 45 years

Valley Worlds of Fun did not originally include an arcade, miniature golf course and dozens of other attractions.

"Well we've been here a long time. I always tell the story, my father never held a bowling ball in his life. He came in the house one day in 1972 and said he was going to build a bowling alley. A few weeks later we stopped laughing at him when we realized there was one coming out of the ground," said Bruce Martin, Valley Worlds of Fun owner.

What started as a bowling alley has progressed into a staple in the Fairmont community.

During Sunday afternoon's Valley Worlds of Fun 45th birthday celebration, past and present employees came together to celebrate and remember.

"The people that we work with are just really, really good people. We work together," said Justin Gregor, Valley Worlds of Fun employee.

As a part of the celebration, fun passes were sold half off.

"Well we hope that everybody here has enjoyed the time that we've been here. And we just want to give a little bit back today and help us celebrate how long we've been here," Martin said.

And although Valley Worlds of Fun is now for sale, Martin said the family hopes to sell to someone who is a part of the community.

He also wants to keep his father Bob Martin's original mission, to provide a safe and fun place for the kids of Marion county, in tact.

"He always was a visionary. He had bigger ideas that most of us, and sometimes we complained about the work that it took to get him to that point. But he always had big ideas and it doesn't surprise me that it's here this way now."

Valley Worlds of Fun has been on the market for about six months.