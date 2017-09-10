United Way Hosts 4th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

The United Way hosted a boat race fundraiser this afternoon as a kickoff for its 2018 campaign to raise 850,000 dollars.

But they weren't average boats. The Fourth Annual Live United Regatta challenged participants to race boats made completely of cardboard.

Representatives from local high schools and businesses competed with each other.

The proceeds will be split between the United Way's member agencies following the campaign's end in February.

"Our theme this year is the power of community, united we all win. And this is just an awesome opportunity for people all over Harrison County to get together and participate or they can bring their friends and family out. It's just a great way to get Harrison County together," said Charla Nutter, 2018 Campaign Chairperson.

