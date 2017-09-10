Music Festival Raises Supplies for Harvey Victims

As much of the East Coast braces for Hurricane Irma, the Houston area is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

In order to help in the recovery efforts, the Three Percent Republic put on a fundraising event Sunday afternoon at Palatine Park.

Local bands performed for free in front of dozens of community members.

Financial donations as well as supplies were collected throughout the afternoon.

"We're all volunteers, we're all patriots of the country, we have 50 chapters across the country, one in each state. And with that we need to make sure we give back to the community because we also have friends and family and other acquaintances that we have across the country that are being hit by these traumatic events," said David Clayton, National Public Relations Officer for the Three Percent Republic.

The concert fundraiser will continued until 10 p.m. Sunday.