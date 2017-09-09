WV Heroes Day Honors First Responders

Each year on September 9, West Virginia hosts a state wide holiday. Heroes Day honors first responders across the state who responded during the nine eleven terrorist attacks, or are on duty today. The day was a brainchild of Delegate Roger Romine, and Governor Jim Justice officially recognized WV Heroes Day with a proclamation from his administration. It seems that all politicians across the state are proud of the day and what it means, like Delegate Jason Harshbarger.

"We take so much for granted these days, and it's so nice to recognize these first responders for the efforts they put in, the selflessness they put in, the dedication to protect us and to protect our society," said Harshbarger.

Many first responders were in attendance for the ceremony, Saturday, at Richie County High School, where there were speeches from politicians and members of the community, an honoring of the first responders, and many other festivities, including tours of a medical helicopter.

“It's very special for us to be recognized by the community. Pastor, Bill Dawson, put a lot of work into this, we appreciate the governor and the legislature recognizing us on heroes day, and it's something that we all appreciate very much,” said Craig Mullen, Harrisville volunteer firefighter.

Speaking of Pastor Dawson, he wants to make sure the heroes get some credit, because they wouldn’t take any themselves.

"The sheriff said he didn’t feel like a hero, and that’s their perspective. They don’t feel like heroes they’re doing what they feel anybody could do and should do. But, for me, from my perspective, they’re heroes."