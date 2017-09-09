Annual WVBHF Begins in Clarksburg

The West Virginia Black History Festival is a celebration of culture.

"Often times in American history, the black history is left out. And I think sometimes the young people need to know about their heritage so they can have something to hold on to. And especially in a little town like Clarksburg," said James Griffin, WVBHF Board of Directors chairman.

Clarksburg was home to the 27th Annual West Virginia Black Heritage Festival.

The event attracts the local community in addition to out of town guests.

"The African American population isn't that great in West Virginia, so to have an event like this so everybody can come in and celebrate their heritage, it's awesome," said Benjamin Barksdale, WVBHF King.

Part of that heritage includes unique art and cuisine.

But no two years of the festival are exactly alike, this year the festival was able to provide 12 scholarships.

"Every year is something different. The crowd is different, the weather is different, for sure. But we try to do something a little different to involve the community. We've got some new events we've got some new vendors," Barksdale said.

And representing the festival are the king and queen who are chosen each year based on philanthropic work.

"I give thanks to God for them having the heart to choose me. And this will inspire me, and encourage me to do more things in the community and to be a better servant," said Mary Tate, WVBHF Queen.

The festival will continue into Sunday afternoon.