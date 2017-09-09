Local Event Celebrates Recovery

People who struggle with addiction face a number of obstacles on the road to recovery.

During the Hope & Help Assembly multiple local organizations, including Opportunity House, came together to help rid of stigmas related to addiction.

The event included booths with recovery resources along with food and entertainment.

Recovered addicts were encouraged to take pride in their personal methods of recovery and to share that method with others.

"Stigma affects everything related to addiction. Most significantly how systems of care are funded. We have inadequate treatment and recovery services available," said Matthew Kerner, Opportunity House Executive Director.

Event organizers said they hope to hold another event next year.