Cheat Lake V.F.D. Holds Community Caring Giveaway

The Community Caring Giveaway held at the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department provided many people with needed items Saturday.

Throughout the year, donations are collected through the community. Items range from male and female clothing, baby items, household items and more.

The event is held every spring and fall, and all items are free.

"We open the doors to the public, anybody is allowed to come in and get as much or as little as they want. We help them out to their cars. We help house fire victims, rape and domestic violence. We do no verification, no background check, anything, so anyone and everyone can come," said Jennifer Zeigler, Event Coordinator.

Every giveaway that is held fills the needs of nearly 300 families in the area.