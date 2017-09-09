7th Annual Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament Kicks Off

The seventh annual Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament kicked off Saturday morning at Morris Park in Fairmont.

This is an eight tier event that lasts two days with many pro players present.

Burton was a senior in high school when he was killed in an accident. The community comes together to keep his memory alive.

The game was played on the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course which was started in 2002 by his parents.

"So someone approached us and had a dream of a disc golf course in Morris Park. And there were several people in the community that got excited about it, and it's just been a blessed project, because now we have two 18 hole disc golf courses that are nationally ranked," said Rebecca Burton, Seth's Mother.

This fall will mark 19 years since Seth Burton's passing.