Army Puts on Bridging Demonstration at Tygart Lake

The Army is made up of multiple units each with a wide variety of unique skills, including bridge building.

On Friday the 459th Engineer Company put on a bridging demonstration at Tygart Lake in front of the Secretary of State and other government officials.

The technique can be used in a number of scenarios including disaster relief.

Army officials said they want the state of West Virginia to know that they are available to help when needed.

"Not to replace the national guard's mission, they're the primary asset but we're here if needed for short term response or assistance. And we're definitely available for flood assistance and things like that. That's why we're here and we're hoping people take notice," said Martin Durst, U.S. Army 1st Sergeant.

The bridging system demonstrated Friday was used on a daily basis through most of the Iraq War.