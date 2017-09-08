Literacy Volunteers of Marion County Seek Additional Volunteers

The literacy volunteers of Marion County helps adults and children with reading, math and other subjects, and now the organization is looking for tutors.

Tutors will team up with students of all ages.

Officials said it's a great opportunity to give back to the community.

"There is a great need, everybody needs to learn and be able to read. It's essential to our living. And I think particularity individuals that are retired, they're looking for ways to give back to the community," said Kay Nesselrotte, director.

WHEN: September 15-16, 2017

TIMES: Friday from 6-9 pm and continuing Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm

Note: Lite food and refreshments will be provided at each session.

WHERE: 601 Locust Ave., Fairmont